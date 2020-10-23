Pak-Afghan authorities agree on system for clearance of empty containers

PESHAWAR, OCT 23 (DNA) – Pakistani and Afghan customs authorities have finalized mechanism for the clearance of empty containers returning from Afghanistan through Torkham Border, said sources privy to a meeting between the customs authorities of both country.

During the meeting the Pakistani side was represented by Mohammad Tayyab, Additional Director Transit Trade, Amanat Khan (Deputy Director Transit Trade Torkham), Zakir Mohammad (Additional Collector Customs Torkham), Usman Aziz (Assistant Collector Customs Torkham), Khalid Shehzad (Senior Vice president Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi (President, Frontier Customs Agents Association), Saifullah Wazir (Customs Inspector Torkham) and Zafarullah (Customs Inspector Torkham).

Similarly, the Afghan side was represented by Nasrullah Sahibzada (Nangarhar Gumerg), Rohallah Nazri (Afghan customs Torkham), Haji Zalmi (Afghan trader), Irfanullah (Director Transit Trade Torkham), Mohammad Anwar and Ghulam Mohammad respectively.

The authorities of both countries various issues related to both bilateral and transit trade and agreed on a mechanism for their resolution.

The meeting agreed on resolution of the long standing demand of the Afghan importers regarding clearance of empty containers stranding on Afghan side of the border.

Both sides agreed on allocation of 18 hours (6:00 A.M to 12:00 A.M) on daily basis for clearance of containers loaded with goods under imports and exports of both countries while the period from midnight (12:00 A.M to 6:00 A.M) was reserved for the clearance of empty containers.

The trading community of both countries have hailed the mechanism and termed it a step forward towards the promotion of bilateral and transit trade between both countries.

The clearance of the empty containers to allow their return to Pakistan was a long standing demand of Afghan importers as they were used to pay $ 150 per day as detention charges on stranded containers. The step will retrieve them from those additional expenses.

Commenting on the mechanism, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, an expert on Pak-Afghan bilateral and Afghan transit trade appreciated the arrangement and termed it a milestone for promotion of trade between both neighboring countries.

He said that in the recent past Pakistani exports have been declined from US$ 2.5 billion to merely US$ 500 million, saying the step will increase her exports to earn foreign exchange and now it would be in a position to achieve the target of US$ 5 billion in exports to Afghanistan.

Sarhadi said that in a recent visit to Pakistan, the Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani have also expressed resolve in this regard while Pakistani authorities were also determined for increase in trade volume with Afghanistan.

Haji Zalmi, an Afghan trader, who had also participated in the negotiations hailed the mechanism and called for the accelerated scanning and checking of the empty container. He was confident that the step will help simplify the clearance of empty containers on Afghan side. = DNA

