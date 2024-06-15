Over 1.5 million pilgrims arrive in Mina for Hajj 2024

MINA, JUN 15: More than 1.5 million pilgrims descended on the tent city of Mina on Friday, the Day of Tarwiyah, to mark the beginning of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik” (“Here I am, O God, here I am answering your call”).

Pilgrims arrived from all corners of the globe, beginning their journey to Mina early on Friday, Dhul-Hijjah 8, either by vehicles or on foot.

By Thursday night, roads leading to Mina were filled with pilgrims heading to the Holy Site, where they will camp in one of the world’s largest tent cities.

The valley of Mina echoed with the chanting of talbiyah as pilgrims from about 180 countries converged, praising God in an atmosphere of spirituality and faith.

This year’s Hajj, one of the largest religious gatherings globally, includes over 1.5 million pilgrims along with hundreds of thousands of domestic participants.

Upon arriving in Makkah on Thursday, pilgrims performed Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival) before proceeding to Mina.

Following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), pilgrims will spend the Day of Tarwiyah in Mina, engaged in supplications and final preparations for the main Hajj rituals, including the Standing at Arafat on Saturday.

In their Friday sermons at the Two Holy Mosques, imams encouraged pilgrims to seek forgiveness and perform the Hajj rituals with piety.

Sheikh Bandar bin Abdulaziz from the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Dr. Abdul Bari Al-Thubaiti from the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah emphasized the importance of fearing God in all aspects of life.

This year’s Hajj also includes special groups such as 3322 guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, including 2000 Palestinian pilgrims from families affected by conflict, 1300 guests from various countries.

It also includes 22 pilgrims from families of conjoined twins recently separated in the Kingdom. Additionally, Syrian pilgrims are participating in Hajj after a 12-year hiatus, arriving via direct flights from Damascus to Jeddah.

The Saudi authorities and Hajj missions from different countries have meticulously prepared to ensure a smooth pilgrimage, despite the challenging heat.

With temperatures posing health risks, the Ministry of Health issued advisories for pilgrims to stay hydrated, seek shade, and avoid direct sunlight during peak heat hours. These precautions are essential for ensuring the well-being of all pilgrims during this sacred journey.