Opposition submits no-confidence motion against CM Elahi in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: A delegation of PPP and PML-N lawmakers submitted on Monday night a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the Punjab Assembly, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said.

The confirmation from Sanaullah came during an interview after opposition lawmakers, including PPP Parliamentary Leader Hassan Murtaza, PML-N’s Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Whip of PML-N Tahir Khalil Sindhu and others reached the Punjab Assembly Secretariat and submitted the no-trust motion.

It was formally received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayat Hussain Lak.

The document submitted by the opposition, a copy of which is available, stated that members of the PPP and the PML-N of the provincial assembly had lost confidence in CM Elahi’s ability to lead the house as per the Constitution.

It added that Elahi had “massacred democratic traditions” and thus he had lost the confidence of the majority of members of the house.

The no-trust move was moved under “Article 136 of the Constitution read with Rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure Provincial Assembly of Punjab (PAP), 1997”.

According to Article 136, a resolution for a vote of no-confidence moved by not less than twenty per cent of the total membership of the provincial assembly may be passed against the chief minister by the provincial assembly.

A resolution referred to in clause (1) shall not be voted upon before the expiration of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which such resolution is moved in the Provincial Assembly.

If the resolution referred to in clause (1) is passed by a majority of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly, the Chief Minister shall cease to hold office.

Separately, a no-trust motion has also been submitted against PA Speaker Sibtain Khan under Article 53 of the Constitution.