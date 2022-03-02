OGRA’s Public Hearing held at FCCI

FAISALABAD, MAR 2 /DNA/ – OGRA Public hearing was attended by more then 150 people in Faisalabad , Senior Management of SNGPL Faisalabad, domestic, commercial, industrial, as well as large number of business community, executive members of FCCI and its office bearers, were also present at the hearing.

The president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Mr. Atif Munir Sheikh welcomed the OGRA officers and SNGPL team.

The public hearing was facilitated by FCCI. At the hearing consumers raised the issues of Cogeneration and industrial connections,dedicated gas line connections, excessive billing, meter connections, meter tempering, new gas connections and projects, usage of natural gas for industry and not for households, meter replacement policy, SME sector challenges, uplifting of ban on new connections, additional security issues, need of more advance metering systems, issues pertaining to contractual load.

OGRA team comprised of Mr. Imran Ghaznavi, Senior Executive Director (Corporate & Media Affairs), Mr. Shahzad Iqbal, Senior Executive Director (Consumers Affairs Department), Ms. Misbah Yaqub, Senior Executive Director (Gas), Dr. Abdul Basit Qureshi (Registrar) and relevant DO’s.

OGRA assured the complainants that their genuine issues shall be addressed and SNGPL has been directed to take remedial measures under intimation to the Authority. It is worth mentioning that more than 60 complaints, as written applications were submitted with the OGRA Officers. Participants appreciated the good behaviour of GM SNGPL Faisalabad. Mr. Atif Munir Sheikh president FCCI also raised various issues faced by the industry. The President and the general public appreciated OGRA and pointed out that this exercise is beneficial to resolve the problems of natural gas consumers with speedy resolution of common issues