Nova Group inaugurates Esporte Complex

ISLAMABAD: On 9 January 2022, Nova Group held the inauguration ceremony of Esporte Complex along with the inauguration ceremony of Badminton Court and Football Court in Nova Cityto promote the healthy life style in an eco-friendly environment.

Chief guest Shoib Akhtar was given the opportunity to speak on the significance of sports as in the ceremony the physical and mental health along with the eco-friendly environment was focused. Esportes block is a proof of our commitment as Nova City will provide its residents with any and everything within Nova City. The chairman Mr. Junaid Afzal has distributed the certificates of association among his associates to appreciate their efforts and hard work.

Nova Group (NOVA) has a clear vision to continuously contribute to the socio-economic betterment of Pakistan. For this purpose, Nova Group aims to do this by revolutionizing the culture of construction in Pakistan.Nova City aims to provide luxurious, comfortable, and affordable living with contemporary features in a safe and secure environment. Aspiring to offer a serene and diverse environment for future generations, by emphasizing on a smart lifestyle of tomorrow, we strive to create new benchmarks of healthy comfort and luxurious living in Pakistan.