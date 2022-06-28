Not the time for referendum, government to study proposal: PM’s spokesman

LONDON: United Kingdom‘s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still thinking that it is not the time for a referendum, his spokesman said on Tuesday regarding Scotland‘s independence proposal.

He added that it is now for the supreme court the consider.

“Our position remains unchanged: Both (the British government’s) and the Scottish government’s priority should be working together with a relentless focus on the issues that we know matter to people up and down the country,” he told reporters.

“A decision has been taken by the first minister so we will carefully study the details of the proposal and the Supreme Court will now consider whether to accept the Scottish government’s Lord Advocate’s referral.”