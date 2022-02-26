No-trust move wouldn’t be needed if PM Imran steps down: Bilawal
KARACHI, Feb 26 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal
Bhutto Zardari has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender his
resignation and step down saying after that there will be no need of any
long march or no-confidence motion.
Talking to a presser on Saturday a day before his long march starting
from Karachi tomorrow (Sunday), the PPP chairman underlined the need to
work together in order to remove Imran Khan and for holding fair and
transparent elections in the country.
“Our protest is a democratic assault on an undemocratic government,”
Bilawal asserted adding that no-confidence move should be brought
against the ‘selected’ prime minister. He said sitting rulers have badly
damaged democracy in the country.
He was of the view that democracy had been buried in Pakistan. He
lamented that every promise, the premier had made, was an eyewash.
He said that his party’s long march will reach Lahore on March 5.
The marchers will stay in Bahria Town for the night. Then they would
proceed to Islamabad after holding a rally in Nasir Bagh and will reach
Gujranwala on March 6, while the last phase of march will start from
March 8.
Bilawal said that the life of common man has become a hell and
inflation, poverty has increased historically, adding that the PPP will
fight for the rights of our people.
He said Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given their due
rights and the provinces have been deprived NFC awards.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan People’s Party will
start its long march tomorrow to be led by party’s Chairman Bilawal
Bhutto Zardari.
The march which starts from Karachi on Feb 27 will culminate at
Islamabad on March 8.
Bilawal will stay with the participants throughout the march and he
would spend his nights in a container.
====
