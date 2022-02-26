No-trust move wouldn’t be needed if PM Imran steps down: Bilawal

KARACHI, Feb 26 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender his

resignation and step down saying after that there will be no need of any

long march or no-confidence motion.

Talking to a presser on Saturday a day before his long march starting

from Karachi tomorrow (Sunday), the PPP chairman underlined the need to

work together in order to remove Imran Khan and for holding fair and

transparent elections in the country.

“Our protest is a democratic assault on an undemocratic government,”

Bilawal asserted adding that no-confidence move should be brought

against the ‘selected’ prime minister. He said sitting rulers have badly

damaged democracy in the country.

He was of the view that democracy had been buried in Pakistan. He

lamented that every promise, the premier had made, was an eyewash.

He said that his party’s long march will reach Lahore on March 5.

The marchers will stay in Bahria Town for the night. Then they would

proceed to Islamabad after holding a rally in Nasir Bagh and will reach

Gujranwala on March 6, while the last phase of march will start from

March 8.

Bilawal said that the life of common man has become a hell and

inflation, poverty has increased historically, adding that the PPP will

fight for the rights of our people.

He said Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given their due

rights and the provinces have been deprived NFC awards.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan People’s Party will

start its long march tomorrow to be led by party’s Chairman Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari.

The march which starts from Karachi on Feb 27 will culminate at

Islamabad on March 8.

Bilawal will stay with the participants throughout the march and he

would spend his nights in a container.

