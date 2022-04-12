Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No-trust motion: AJK Assembly to meet on April 15

| April 12, 2022

MUZAFFARABAD, APR 12 (DNA) — Following the submission of a no-trust motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi, a session of the AJK legislative assembly has been called.

The session will begin on April 15, Friday at 10am. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers submitted the motion against their party’s prime minister in the assembly secretariat earlier today.

The motion was signed by 25 members of the legislative assembly including a minister and senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Aliyas Khan has been proposed as successor. The name of Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has been recommended for the PM slot in the no-trust move.

According to Azad Jammu and Kashmir interim constitution act 1974, if a no-confidence motion succeeds, the successor proposed in the resolution becomes the next prime Minister without any separate election procedure.

On August 4, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Qayyum Niazi was elected as the new prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 33 votes. =DNA

Related News

Read More

