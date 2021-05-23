No NRO come what may, says PM Imran

The CPEC review meeting decided to set up a CPEC Special Economic Zone in Karachi

Shujaat Hamza

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a clear and unequivocal message that the government will not be blackmailed by any pressure group adding that the rule of law will be ensured.

No one would be spared and no one would be given NRO, the premier said while addressing the PTI Core Committee meeting at his Bani Gala residence on Sunday. Without mentioning Jahangir Tareen, he said no one should think that he could blackmail him.

PTI-backed chief ministers, governors and federal ministers participated in the meeting and raised issues including the matter of the Jahangir Tareen Group.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar briefed the meeting on the meeting with Jahangir Tareen Group. Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said; “our entire political struggle was for the rule of law. We believe in justice and the process of accountability will continue without any discrimination.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if overthrowing the government is someone’s goal, then they should fulfill their desire. “We will not back down from our manifesto due to the blackmailing of anyone. We will not give NRO to anyone to save government,” said Imran Khan.

“My party is not for someone who thinks they will join it with a motorcycle in their possession but will rake up money for Land Cruisers,” said the Prime Minister who also heads the ruling party.

The Prime Minister also directed visas for Chinese investors should be extended to two years. The meeting also mulled over introducing a separate category for the people related to CPEC projects. Imran Khan commenting on the fresh rate of inflation said it was the result of the wrong economic policies of the previous governments.

Even if my government collapses, I will not compromise on accountability principal, the sources quoted PM as saying. “My government will not be blackmailed at the hands of some pressure groups.”

Separately, the core committee meeting deliberated over local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the two provinces where PTI has its rule.

PM Khan directed chief ministers of KP and Punjab to hold local bodies poll this year.

The meeting also said there will be no vengeance policy by the government, neither on the opposition parties nor on allies who dissent from the policies.

PM Khan said he never directed anyone to open a case on someone or prosecute someone based on his personal bias or to exact revenge on them.

Nobody should expect any concession on me, however, the PM said, adding that the law will mark its own trajectory for my allies and enemies both.

The Punjab Chief Minister said in the briefing that the provincial government would not take political revenge on any member of the Assembly. “We will remove all legitimate reservations of our MPs,” he added.

“The FIA and other agencies are working independently on various cases. The Punjab government will not pressurize any investigative agency, the Chief Minister remarked.

Earlier, Imran Khan held special talks with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on his recent meeting with the Jahangir Tareen group leaders and their reservations and demands.