No end to Libya strife 10 years after Gaddafi’s killing

It’s 10 years since the Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was killed by rebels during an armed revolt.

In the unrest which has beset the country since his downfall, Libya has staged two parliamentary elections, the second of which in 2014 left the country split, with rival centres of power in Benghazi in the East and Tripoli in the West.

Libya is expected to hold more elections in December, though few believe they will go ahead.

Libyans do not publicly mark the day of Colonel Gaddafi’s death. His violent killing at the hands of rebels who captured him as he tried to flee was a sign of what was to come.

Wars fuelled by competing powers inside and outside Libya tore the land and its people apart.

Though there are many Libyans who continue to strive for the stability and freedoms they hoped would come 10 years ago with the overthrow of a dictator, there are many today who are nostalgic for what they now see as an era of security and peace under Gaddafi’s harsh rule.