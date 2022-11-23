Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Main Menu

No doubt that there is immense threat to Imran’s life: Asad Umar

| November 23, 2022

Tells Pindi residents to “get ready” for Imran’s arrival, and confirms that the venue will be Murree Road.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

NA body approves Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23 (DNA) — The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce Wednesday unanimously approvedRead More

PM expresses solidarity with Qatar over FIFA propaganda

ISLAMABAD, NOV 23: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan stands in solidarity withRead More

Comments are Closed