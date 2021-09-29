Wednesday, September 29, 2021
NK successfully tests new hypersonic gliding missile Hwasong-8

| September 29, 2021

North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile Hwasong-8 from Jagang province.

According to State media it would be the latest advance in weapons technology as Pyongyang seeks to increase its defense capabilities a thousand-fold.

Hypersonic missiles move much faster and are more agile than standard ones making them much harder for missile defense systems.

