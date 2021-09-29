NK successfully tests new hypersonic gliding missile Hwasong-8
North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile Hwasong-8 from Jagang province.
According to State media it would be the latest advance in weapons technology as Pyongyang seeks to increase its defense capabilities a thousand-fold.
Hypersonic missiles move much faster and are more agile than standard ones making them much harder for missile defense systems.
