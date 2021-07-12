Nine food points fined over sub-standard material
MULTAN, Jul 12 :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Monday imposed fine on nine food points for using sub-standard material, poor cleanliness arrangements and fake labels during a special drive .
The PFA teams launched an operation at Mosa Pak, Shah Rukan-E-Alam, Sher Shah and Bosan road and checked cleanliness, quality and other arrangements of food points. During the operation, nine food points were found involved in using fake labels and sub-standard material. The PFA team imposed a fine of Rs 196,000 on the food points and issued warnings to various others.
In a statement issued here the DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk.
He said that food points using sub-standard material would be dealt with with iron hands.
He said that Punjab Food Authority would continue zero-tolerance policy against adulterators and food points without any discrimination.
