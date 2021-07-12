Nigerian delegation visits COMSTECH

DNA

Islamabad, July 12: A delegation of 30 Nigerian officials who are participants of a senior executive course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Nigeria, visited COMSTECH on Monday. The delegation is on study tour to Pakistan with the purpose to benefit from Pakistan’s best practices in the context of policy implementation. Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary extended warm welcome to the delegation at COMSTECH Headquarters.

Prof. Choudhary gave a detailed briefing on COMSTECH establishment, objectives, past activities, progress and future plans to the delegation. He briefed the delegation on the benefits of COMSTECH programmes to OIC member states including Nigeria in detail.

Prof. Choudhary highlighted the facilities available at COMSTECH for capacity building activities and subsequently arranged a tour of the delegation to the entire COMSTECH facility.

The tour was part of training programme of the senior executive course of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Nigeria.