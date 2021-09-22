New chapter of diplomacy after ending two-decade of war in Afghanistan: Biden

NEW YORK: Speaking at the United Nations, he said the United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to shared challenges.

About Iran, President Biden said Washington will remain engage with Tehran diplomatically and seek a mutual return to the Iran nuclear deal.

He said the United States seeks serious and sustained diplomacy to pursue the complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula.

President Biden also reaffirmed U.S. security commitment to Israel and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.