Nepal hands over humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
KABUL, JAN 16 /DNA/ – Ms Sewa Lamsal Joint Secretary of Mofa Nepal hands over the humanitarian assistance from Nepal to Ramiz Alakbarov Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and the Humanitarian & Development Coordinator for Afghanistan at the Kabul Int Airport today.
