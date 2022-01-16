Sunday, January 16, 2022
Nepal hands over humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

| January 16, 2022

KABUL, JAN 16 /DNA/ – Ms Sewa Lamsal Joint Secretary of  Mofa Nepal hands over the humanitarian assistance from Nepal to Ramiz Alakbarov Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and the Humanitarian & Development Coordinator for Afghanistan at the Kabul Int Airport today.

