Nepal ambassador visits Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan

MULTAN, JUL 10 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan has visited Multan and met Prof. Dr. Ahmad Ijaz Masood, Vice-chancellor, Nishtar Medical University and Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Vice-chancellor, Bahauddin Zakariya University at their offices respectively.

During the visit, they discussed the need to increase cooperation between Nepal and Pakistan in the field of education. I thanked them providing Medical education to Nepali students in their universities and taking care of their wellbeing.

The Professors appreciated Nepali students hard labour, discipline and keen interest to learn. They expressed their happiness on the performance of Nepali students and becoming a part of their universities.

Separately, Ambassador of Nepal interacted with Nepali students who are pursuing their Medical education in NMU and BZU and suggested them to take knowledge, skills and goodwill of Pakistan to Nepal and help Government of Nepal in expanding Medical services in particular providing medical services to poor and needy peoples in Nepal. In Multan, 30 Nepali students are pursuing medical education.=DNA

