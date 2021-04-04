Sunday, April 4, 2021
Main Menu

NCOC decides to ban inter provincial transport

| April 4, 2021

DNA

ISLAMABAD, APR 4: In a session held at NCOC, it has been decided to ban inter provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday) with effect from 10 April 2021(0001 hours PST) to 25 April 2021 (0059 hours PST). 

Goods, freight, medical and other emergency services will be exempted.

Railway to continue to operate 7 days a week with 70% occupancy. Ban will be reviewed on 10 April 2021 by NCOC.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Security Forces conducts sanitization operation in NW, Dewagar

RAWALPINDI, APR 4 (DNA) – Security Forces conducted area Sanitization Operation in  Dewagar, North WaziristanRead More

CDA starts work on beautification of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, APR 4 (DNA) – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration is working on roadRead More

Comments are Closed