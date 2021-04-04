NCOC decides to ban inter provincial transport

DNA

ISLAMABAD, APR 4: In a session held at NCOC, it has been decided to ban inter provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday) with effect from 10 April 2021(0001 hours PST) to 25 April 2021 (0059 hours PST).

Goods, freight, medical and other emergency services will be exempted.

Railway to continue to operate 7 days a week with 70% occupancy. Ban will be reviewed on 10 April 2021 by NCOC.