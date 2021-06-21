Naval Chief calls for promoting awareness regarding importance of hydrography

Karachi : Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has urged all the maritime stakeholders to join efforts in promoting awareness regarding importance of hydrography and its related activities.

In his message on World Hydrography Day, today (Monday), he said Pakistan Navy celebrates this day every year to underscore the importance of hydrography towards its share in all marine and maritime related activities which are eventually contributing towards our national economy.

The Naval Chief elaborated that Pakistan is blessed with over 1000 kms of coastline along with 240,000 Sq kms of sea area within its Exclusive Economic Zone.