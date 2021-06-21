Naval Chief calls for promoting awareness regarding importance of hydrography
Karachi : Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has urged all the maritime stakeholders to join efforts in promoting awareness regarding importance of hydrography and its related activities.
In his message on World Hydrography Day, today (Monday), he said Pakistan Navy celebrates this day every year to underscore the importance of hydrography towards its share in all marine and maritime related activities which are eventually contributing towards our national economy.
The Naval Chief elaborated that Pakistan is blessed with over 1000 kms of coastline along with 240,000 Sq kms of sea area within its Exclusive Economic Zone.
Related News
National women’s squad announced for West Indies tour
Karachi: The national women’s selection committee has announced a 26-player squad from which the nationalRead More
CM Balochistan Jam Kamal expresses no-confidence in PA speaker
QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has expressed his no-confidence over Speaker of the provincialRead More
Comments are Closed