Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor

ISLAMABAD, JUL 10: Faithful celebrating Eid ul Azha today (Sunday) with great religious zeal and fervour across the country to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. Eid prayers’ congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Religious scholars, in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Federal and Provincial governments have chalked out an elaborate security arrangement across the country to ward off untoward incidents.

Civic authorities of different cities and towns have also made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid.

Punjab

Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Azha will be observed tomorrow in Punjab as well, with religious respect and fervour.

In the Provincial Capital Lahore, a large number of Eid congregations will be held at mosques, Imam bargahs, parks and open places. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and Governor Muhammmad Baleegh ur Rehman are expected to offer Eid prayer in Lahore.

After Eid prayer, Khateebs will deliver a sermon on the importance of Sunnat e Ibrahim (AS) about sacrifice.

Sindh

All is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Sindh including Karachi like elsewhere in the country with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibraheem and Hazrat Ismail (AS) tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will offer Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Naudero tomorrow. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also meet with the newly elected members of Local government elections.

On arrival at Ghari Hhuda Bakhsh Bhutto Larkana today, the Foreign Minister offered Fateha and paid tribute to Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and others.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eid-ul-Azha will also be observed tomorrow with religious respect and fervour. The main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha will be held at Eidgah Charsadda Road, Peshawar tomorrow. Similarly, Eid-ul-Azha congregations will also be held at over two hundred places in the city.

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan during Eid-ul-Azha in the provincial metropolis. Similarly, three hundred and sixty vehicles will be in the field to collect and dump animal wastes.

A helpline number 1334 will be functional during the cleanliness campaign in Peshawar. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also cancelled the leave of its staff to provide services to the public in case of any emergency on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Balochistan

Like elsewhere in the country, Eid-Ul-Azha will be celebrated with religious reverence to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibraheem and Hazrat Ismail (A.S) in Balochistan tomorrow.

In Quetta, Eid prayer congregations will be held at more than 200 places including Masajids, Eidgahs, open places and Imambargahs while the main congregation will be held at Eidgah Toghi Road in Quetta.

Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will celebrate Eid in Quetta.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to maintain the cleanliness situation in the provincial capital as well as other districts of Balochistan. Besides, tight security measures have also been taken on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Gilgit Baltistan

Eid-ul-Adha will also be celebrated in Gilgit Baltistan tomorrow with religious zeal and enthusiasm. Eid congregations will be held in Gilgit and other districts and tehsils in the morning.

In Gilgit, the big Eid gatherings will be held in Konodas Eidgah at 7.30 am, Eid Jutial Gilgit at 6.30 and Shah Karim Hostel at 8 am. Ulema during Eid sermons will highlight the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) in the way of Allah almighty. Later, the faithful will slaughter animals following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).