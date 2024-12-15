Naqvi visits Saudi Safe City Center, impressed by modern crime control methods

RIYADH, DEC 15 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Public Security Police Headquarters of Saudi Arabia. Chief of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami welcomed Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected various departments of the state-of-the-art Public Security Headquarters. He also visited Saudi Arabia’s Safe City Center. While reviewing the system equipped with modern technology to prevent crimes, he appreciated the system of controlling crimes and traffic accidents through the use of modern technology.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also held a meeting with Chief of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad AlBassami. During the meeting, it was agreed to activate the joint task force between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia soon. Mohsin Naqvi said that he was happy to see the excellent public security system of Saudi Arabia. He further said that both sides can benefit from the experience of each other through enhancing cooperation in the field of police training. He highlighted that Pakistan is establishing a Special Protection Unit for the protection of diplomats.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was given a special briefing at the Public Security Headquarters. It was apprised in the briefing that a system has been developed to control crimes and traffic accidents through artificial intelligence. Moreover, special forces also perform duties during Hajj and Umrah. It was also informed that all special forces in Saudi Arabia are controlled from the Public Security Headquarters.