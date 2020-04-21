Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NAB starts investigating Pakistan’s flour, sugar crises

| April 21, 2020
ISLAMABAD, APR 21 –  Pakistan’s accountability bureau has decided to launch an investigation into the country’s flour and sugar crises.

The approval for the investigation was granted during a meeting of the bureau’s executive board on Tuesday.

All aspects of the flour and sugar crises will be investigated, the bureau said in a statement. “We are working towards making Pakistan free of corruption”.

An FIA report named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

The 32-page report, which was issued on April 5, was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

