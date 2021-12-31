NAB rejects baseless media reports

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 /DNA/ – Responding to a news item published and aired by electronic media regarding closure of LDA plots allotment Inquiry by NAB Lahore, NAB has categorically rejected all baseless media reports regarding closure of Plots allotment case against Mian Nawaz Sharif, ex-PM and clarified that the case of Illegal allotment of LDA plots by Nawaz Sharif is still under inquiry at NAB Lahore, and no such closure has been made.



Conveying such kind of baseless information to the public through incorrect reporting is not only unfair but is part of a malicious campaign against NAB. NAB hopes that in the true spirit of responsible journalism, an effort would always be made to verify the authenticity of the news related to NAB before going to publish/air and obtain official point of view of NAB from Spokesman NAB.