NA Speaker takes notice of non-parliamentary attitude of parliamentarians
Islamabad : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has taken notice of the abusive slang and non-parliamentary attitude of parliamentarians from both treasury and opposition benches in the House.
In a tweet, he said the attitude of the members on both sides was disgraceful and disappointing.
The Speaker said an investigation will be carried out into the incident while the members who used the non-parliamentary language would not be allowed to enter the House today.
