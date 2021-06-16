Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Main Menu

NA Speaker takes notice of non-parliamentary attitude of parliamentarians

| June 16, 2021

Islamabad : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has taken notice of the abusive slang and non-parliamentary attitude of parliamentarians from both treasury and opposition benches in the House.

In a tweet, he said the attitude of the members on both sides was disgraceful and disappointing.

The Speaker said an investigation will be carried out into the incident while the members who used the non-parliamentary language would not be allowed to enter the House today.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

MoITT and Huawei Launch 1st batch of Government Employee ICT Training Program

Islamabad: TheMinistry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan launched theRead More

Govt taking measures to ensure investment in export industry: PM

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is taking measures to ensure investmentRead More

Comments are Closed