NA Speaker hosts dinner in honour of APNS executive committee members
Islamabad, JUN 4 /DNA/ – Speaker National Assembly and former Prime Minister, Raja Parvez Ashraf hosted a dinner at Islamabad in honour of APNS executive committee members.
Federal Minister for Information, Marium Aurangzeb and PPP information Secretary, Faisal Kundi were also present.
The APNS delegation was led by its President, Sarmad Ali and included: Ramiza Nizami, Mehtab Khan, Khushnood Ali Khan, Sardar Khan Niazi, Ayaz Badshah, Haroon Shah, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Waseem Ahmed, Munir Gillani, Mohsin Bilal, Humayon Gulzar, Muhammad Waqaruddin, Tahir Mughal and Rukhsana Saulat. DNA
Related News
Rare consensus among rivals on ISI’s role in civilian setup
ISLAMABAD, JUN 4: Leaders of the two largest political parties in government and opposition —Read More
FIH Hockey5s: Pakistan hold India to 2-2 draw, stun Poland 4-2
ISLAMABAD, Jun 04 Pakistan bounced back twice to hold traditional rivals India to a 2-2Read More
Comments are Closed