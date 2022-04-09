NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Qasim Suri resign: sources
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri have resigned from their posts, sources told late Saturday night.
Sources said that the speaker and his deputy will announce their resignation, shortly.
