N. Korea dismisses US humanitarian aid as sinister scheme
North Korea has dismissed the U.S. humanitarian aid as sinister scheme aimed to put pressure on other countries in getting vested interests.
North Korea’s foreign ministry published the criticism of U.S. aid on an official website, quoting the researcher, Kang Hyon Chol, a clear indication that it reflects government thinking.
He wrote that the American ulterior intention of linking ‘humanitarian assistance’ with ‘human rights issue’ is to legitimise their pressure on the sovereign states and achieve their sinister political scheme.
