Mushaal condemns desecration of mosque in IIOJK

DNA

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 – Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, strongly condemned the tragic incident of desecration of a mosque by terrorist Indian forces in Shopian district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).



She termed the incident worst form of state-terrorism and said that India has issued an open licence to its brutal troops to kill innocent Kashmiris.



In her statement on Sunday, the Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal said that the fascist troops, enjoying complete immunity under draconian laws, kill Kashmiris and desecrate mosques during cordon and search operations to quell the ongoing freedom movement.



Kashmiri leader said that Indian brutal forces planted hand grenades and other explosive materials to destroy the mosque.



She said that no religion in the world allowed desecration of any religion but unfortunately India is targeting religion of Kashmiris.



She went on to say that Kashmiris kept the right of self-determination alive through their blood.

Mushaal said that kashmiri people have been facing the Indian state terrorism since 1947.

The Hurriyat leader reminded that around 125 Kashmiris were killed in a fire in Lal chowk in an arson attack by BSF personnel on April 10, 1993. A total of 60 houses and 159 shops , 5 commercial buildings, 2 schools,2 office buildings were also burnt down, she added.

Mushaal deplored that that death and destruction at the hands of Indian forces continue in the valley, adding that Kashmiris are facing all kind of oppression including arrest, torture and detention for a sacred cause, the inalienable right to self determination.

She lamented that the international community, particularly the United Nations is watching the bloodletting as a silent spectator is in fact emboldening the fascist Indian regime to go after Kashmiris’ blood and finish off the legitimate resistance against its illegal occupation.



Mushaal urged the world community to take notice of ongoing brutalities in the occupied valley and should take steps to resolve the long pending dispute as the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.