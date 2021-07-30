Murad Saeed to Unveil Independence Cup Trophy Today

AFZAL JAVED



ISLAMABAD, July 30: Under the umbrella of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA), the first RISJA Inter-Media Independence Cup will gets under way from Sunday (Tomorrow) at the National Ground Islamabad.

Eight leading Media Group teams including Parliamentarian, Geo, Dunya, Samaa, Express, Bol, Hum, Dawn, ARY and hosts RISJA teams will compete in the event.



Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed will inaugurate the event Saturday evening at the National Ground.



Rs half a million will be awarded to the winner of the event while Rs quarter million will be given to the runners up. The are also cash prizes for the Bowler of the Tournament, Batsmen of the Tournament and Man of the Match for each match.

Ten teams have been divided into two Groups. The Trophy unveiling ceremony will also take place Saturday.

Zain Qureshi (MNA) will lead the Parliamentarian team. The star-studded Parliamentarian team will be included by all leading MNAs who were part of the team that won the international tournament held in England in 2018.