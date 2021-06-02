Wednesday, June 2, 2021
MoUs signed between Pakistan and Tajikistan

| June 2, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Following MoUs were signed between Pakistan and Tajiistan. Academic Cooperation Agreement between Tajik Technical University named after academician M. S Osimi and Indus University of Pakistan

•          Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Tajikistan and Chamber of Commerce & Industry Quetta Balochistan

•          Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Pakistan

•          Memorandum of Understanding between Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan.

•          Memorandum of Understanding between Agency for State Financial Control & Struggle against Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and National Accountability Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

•          Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Cooperation in the Field of Prevention & Liquidation of Emergency Situations.

•          Agreement between the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of Art and Culture.

•          Memorandum of Understanding between Tajik Institute of Languages, Dushanbe Tajikistan and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Pakistan.

•          Memorandum of Understanding between Technological University of Tajikistan and COMSATS University Islamabad

•          Agreement on International Road Transport

•          Cooperation Programme between Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tajikistan

•          Joint Declaration on Next Steps in Building Strategic Partnership for Regional Solidarity and Integration.

