MoUs signed between Pakistan and Tajikistan
Saifullah
ISLAMABAD: Following MoUs were signed between Pakistan and Tajiistan. Academic Cooperation Agreement between Tajik Technical University named after academician M. S Osimi and Indus University of Pakistan
• Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Tajikistan and Chamber of Commerce & Industry Quetta Balochistan
• Agreement on Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Pakistan
• Memorandum of Understanding between Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan.
• Memorandum of Understanding between Agency for State Financial Control & Struggle against Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and National Accountability Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
• Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Cooperation in the Field of Prevention & Liquidation of Emergency Situations.
• Agreement between the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of Art and Culture.
• Memorandum of Understanding between Tajik Institute of Languages, Dushanbe Tajikistan and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Pakistan.
• Memorandum of Understanding between Technological University of Tajikistan and COMSATS University Islamabad
• Agreement on International Road Transport
• Cooperation Programme between Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tajikistan
• Joint Declaration on Next Steps in Building Strategic Partnership for Regional Solidarity and Integration.
Related News
PM for effective use of PAECO platform
Saifullah ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the platform of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic CooperationRead More
MoUs signed between Pakistan and Tajikistan
Saifullah ISLAMABAD: Following MoUs were signed between Pakistan and Tajiistan. Academic Cooperation Agreement between TajikRead More
Comments are Closed