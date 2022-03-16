MoU inks as follow up of agreements of KP chapter in Dubai Expo

From Our Correspondent

PESHAWAR, Mar 16: As a follow-up of Dubai Expo KP Chapter held in the month of January, and MoU signed during the event.

In this regard, Senior delegation of UAE, led by H.E. Shiekh Abdulaziz Jamal Al Qasimi (Member of Royal Family of Sharjah UAE), and Mr. Salman Wisal, Chairman Almasa Group, Mr. Wakil Khan, Virtual Smart City, Syed Qayum Shah, Ex President PBWO, Zahoor Khan, Virtual Smart System, Mr. Rashid Ali, Amato Couture Fashion House, UAE, Visited Peshawar, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The Vice Chairman, KPBOIT welcomed the delegation.

The delegation was given a presentation by CEO, KPBOIT on the aspects and way forward of MoUs and consolidating the documents to sustainable project and also highlighted areas where further cooperation’s and investment can be made through sustainable projects in Public Private Partnership.

The Head of visiting delegation highlighted that his follow-up team will remain in the KP for another two days for consolidating the signed MoUs.

The CEO, KPBOIT also briefed the delegation on sector wise projects in SEZs, Tourism, Energy & Power, Mines & Minerals, IT, Agriculture and other areas.

He also highlighted the huge potential for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including infrastructure projects in Public Private Partnership Healthcare and Education Sector. In response the Head of the visiting delegation Mr. Shiekh Abdulaziz Jamal Al Qasimi, acknowledged the opportunities available and highlighted that he and his enterprises will visit again in September in response to the briefing held today and will explore opportunities and sign contracts in these areas.

The delegation also called on The Governor, KP Mr. Shah Farman, Minister for Finance Mr. Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Mr. Abdul Karim Khan. The CEO, KPEZDMC, Reps of Energy & Power, Tourism, SIDB, President SCCI, Vice President FPCCI and Vice President Woman Chamber of Commerce, Peshawar and Nawaz Khan Shangla were also present on the occasion.