Moroccan envoy fetes Pak-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group

ISLAMABAD, DEC 21 (DNA) – A dinner was organized by the Moroccan Ambassador to Pakistan, Mohammad Karmoune, at his residence in honor of the members of the Pak-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group. A large number of parliamentarians also attended the event.

The participants included Additional Foreign Secretary for Africa Hamid Asghar Khan, former Prime Minister and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, Senator Sahar Kamran, Shaista Pervez Malik, Nuzat Sadiq, Syed Khursheed Shah, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Sharmila Farooqui, Sabeen Gouri, Shagufta Jumani, Muhammad Khan Jamali Wahaj Bin Tahir, Rabia Basri, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Mian Akram Farid and renowned businessman Shahbaz Zaheer.

On this occasion, the Moroccan Ambassador, who hosted the event, said that it is important for the parliaments of both countries to start a bilateral cooperation program that includes exchange of visits, exchange of experiences on legislative issues and exchange of documents, exchange of expertise.

This exercise is associated with the aim of contributing to the consolidation of the rule of law. Exchange of good work of democratic institutions. At the multilateral level, our legislative institutions need to harmonize their positions. Especially, there should be close cooperation on such factors that affect food, environment, and security.

Speaking on this occasion, Ikhtiar Baig, Convener of the Pak-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group, said that I consider Morocco as my second home, I do my business in Morocco and have spent twenty years of my life in Morocco. And that is why representing the Pak-Morocco PFG is my first priority. Now I will talk about Morocco, Tariq bin Ziyad and Ibn bin Batuta, one of whom was a great general and the other a great traveler.

Both great personalities hailed from Morocco. Morocco is the gateway to Africa and the Spanish coast is just a few kilometers away from Morocco. Tangier, the largest port in Africa and the Mediterranean, and Africa’s new high-speed train ‘El Buraq’, with a speed of 350 km/h, faster and more comfortable than the Bullet Train and Eurostar, are all testaments to the dynamic and capable leadership of King Mohammed.

You will be happy to know that the next FIFA World Cup is going to be held in Morocco. Morocco has become the most popular tourist destination and more than 16 million tourists visited Morocco last year.

The volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Morocco has increased to $800 million and has the potential to increase this trade to $1 billion in the coming years. It is important to recognize the importance of our bilateral relations, especially in the context of our history, there are events between the two countries that touch the heart.

In 1952, the Government of Pakistan opened its embassy at night and issued a Pakistani passport to Ahmed Balafrej who was issued a Pakistani Diplomatic passeport in 1952 to claim the independence of Morocco from the seat of Pakistan at UNGA. He was appointed MOFA on April 1956 by Late His Majesty King Mohammed V and then by Late His Majesty Hassan II in 1962 .

From 1963 to 1972 he was the personal representative of King. He was the second Prime Minister between 12 May 1958 till 2 December 1958.

In 1956, Morocco was liberated from France and he became the Prime Minister of Morocco. Morocco still keeps copies of this passport as an important memento, and proudly shares it with us. Pakistan Maroc Phosphorus (OCP) is a joint venture between Morocco and FFBL.

It manufactures phosphoric acid for export to Pakistan to meet our fertilizer needs with an investment of US$ 400 million from Pakistan. We are planning to visit Morocco in April 2025 and are in the process of finalizing the agenda with our counterpart.

The Pakistan-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group will continue to play an important role in enhancing communication and promoting deeper bilateral relations.