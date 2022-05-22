More than 15 gypsy huts gutted in fire
By Faisal Munir / DNA
ATTOCK: More than 15 huts were gutted by fire in gypsy huts in Tehsil
Hazro Attock. According to rescue sources, gypsy huts were set up in
Hazro on Sunday.
The fire broke out and engulfed more than 15 huts.
Rescue vehicles barely managed to contain the blaze. No casualties
were reported. According to rescue sources, the cause of the fire
could not be ascertained.
