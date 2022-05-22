More than 15 gypsy huts gutted in fire

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK: More than 15 huts were gutted by fire in gypsy huts in Tehsil

Hazro Attock. According to rescue sources, gypsy huts were set up in

Hazro on Sunday.

The fire broke out and engulfed more than 15 huts.

Rescue vehicles barely managed to contain the blaze. No casualties

were reported. According to rescue sources, the cause of the fire

could not be ascertained.