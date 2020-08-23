MoRA directs to provide optimum facilities to Sikh Yatrees

NAROWAL, Aug 23 (DNA): Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Khan Jaffar has directed to provide optimum facilities to Sikh Yatrees in Kartarpur complex.

Speaking during his visit to Kartarpur complex in Narowal Sunday, he

said connecting roads leading to Kartarpur Gurdwara are being further

improved for smooth travel of Yatrees.

He said all efforts should be made to facilitate both domestic and

international pilgrims visiting Kartarpur.

The Secretary said Kartarpur is the best example of harmony among

different religions. DNA

