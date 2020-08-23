MoRA directs to provide optimum facilities to Sikh Yatrees
NAROWAL, Aug 23 (DNA): Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Khan Jaffar has directed to provide optimum facilities to Sikh Yatrees in Kartarpur complex.
Speaking during his visit to Kartarpur complex in Narowal Sunday, he
said connecting roads leading to Kartarpur Gurdwara are being further
improved for smooth travel of Yatrees.
He said all efforts should be made to facilitate both domestic and
international pilgrims visiting Kartarpur.
The Secretary said Kartarpur is the best example of harmony among
different religions. DNA
========
Related News
Rs 3.6bn project initiated for rehabilitation of LoC people
ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 (DNA) – Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (KA&GB) had initiatedRead More
TI Pakistan, WEF laud NAB’s anticorruption efforts: Chairman
DNA ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 – Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that TransparencyRead More
Comments are Closed