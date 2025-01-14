Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

| January 14, 2025
                ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the security forces for their two successful intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operations resulted in the elimination of eight Khawarji terrorists, marking a significant success.

Interior Minister praised the security forces for thwarting the terrorists’ nefarious plans, saying that the brave security forces have neutralized the threats and deserve appreciation.

He also acknowledged that the nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces and salutes their sacrifices.

He emphasized that khwarji terrorists will be completed eliminated with the nation’s support.

