Modern system being installed at bus terminals: DC

RAWALPINDI, OCT 01 (DNA) — A modern system is being installed at all bus terminals for the safety of the passengers, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Tuesday.

He informed that the administration had taken solid steps to ensure the safety of the passengers traveling in public transport. A modern system, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) scanners would be installed at all bus stands in Rawalpindi. All the public service vehicles would be screened under the new system, he added.

The vehicle fitness certificates, driving licenses of the drivers, vehicle registration books, and route permits would be checked with the help of IT Company. The public service vehicle without a fitness certificate, driving license, registration book, and an expired route permit would not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi or depart the bus terminal with passengers.

No public transport vehicle would enter Rawalpindi without screening, he added.The DC said that the vehicles would be screened at the time of entry and exit from the bus stands. The purpose of introducing the new system is to make people’s journey safer, Hassan Waqar Cheema said adding, that the new system would help significantly reduce road accidents.

The condition of all public transport vehicles has to be improved for the safety of the passengers, he said.A demo of the vehicle screening system was presented at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Rawalpindi.

In the next few days, the IT Company’s system would be installed at all bus stations for vehicle screening, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Rawalpindi Rashid Ali informed in the meeting. —DNA