Mixed reaction on PECA in Gujrat: “PECA is likely to eliminate fake journalists”: Usman Tayyab

Yoosuf Bhutta

Gujrat, /DNA/ – New law has ignited heated debate among the media persons, political parties and social media activists across Pakistan.

Media persons here, have widely hailed Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) while opposition parties’ activists have termed it a “black law”. While Pakistan Government has toughened laws to curb so-called fake news by regulating posts on social media platforms; the has been perceived by journalists, political workers and common people differently. Haji Usman Tayyab, former president of Gujrat Press Club said, “PECA is likely to eliminate blackmailing, yellow journalism as well as fake journalists.

The ordinance also states the informant or the complainant shall be “aggrieved person, his authorized representative, or his guardian, where such person is a minor or a member of the public in respect of a public figure or a holder of public office”.

He said false propaganda had been spread in the past, particularly against the sitting judges, political leaders and government officers. “Those behind such malicious campaigns knew very well that the honorable persons associated with the judiciary would never come forward to initiate lawful action against those involved in tarnishing their reputation,” he added.

A political worker of PML(N) and a renown trader Mr. Shujah Mir, on the other hand, term this law a draconian law ever since a dictators’reign. He said,” This is merely a move to further silencing dissenting voices among political opponents.”