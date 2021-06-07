Missing Persons Commission disposes of 5722 cases upto May 31

DNA

Islamabad, June 07, 2021: Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 5722 cases upto May 31, 2021 as per monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of May 2021.

A total number of 7873 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto April 2021. During May 2021, 145 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 8018. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 186 cases in May 2021 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto May 31, 2021 is 5722 and balance as on May 31, 2021 is 2296.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 401 hearings during the month of May 2021, 208 hearings in Islamabad and 193 hearings in Quetta.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members have disposed of 5722 cases upto May 31, 2021. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other faculties which are admissible as per law.