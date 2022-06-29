Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Mask up: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Pakistan crosses 500-mark for first time in three months

| June 29, 2022

Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 case count has crossed the 500-mark for the first time in three months amid a constant rise in recent countrywide spread of the disease, National Institute of Health, Islamabad’s (NIH) data showed Wednesday morning.

The country reported 541 new COVID-19 infections overnight, pushing Pakistan’s positivity ratio above 3% again. The new infections were detected after countrywide diagnostic testing on 15,462 samples, as per the data.

The COVID-19 positivity dropped to 2.4% as per the statistics issued on Tuesday. However, after the recent rise in cases, the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate swelled to 3.5% in a single day.

Meanwhile, the number of patients being treated in critical care units (CCUs) also surged to 100, while one person infected with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours.

With the new additions, the total number of deaths rose to 30,392 and number of active cases climbed to 5,269.

Amid fears of a new wave of coronavirus, experts stress on:

  • Vigilantly watching through good surveillance and testing.
  • Communication around rising risk especially in urban settings.
  • Advocating mask-wearing indoors in cities reporting cases that constitute over 5% positivity.
  • Vaccination with emphasis on boosters.
