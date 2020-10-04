Maryam Nawaz held meeting with an Indian at Khokhar Palace: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan

for political communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday claimed that Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz held a meeting

with an Indian at Khokhar Palace in Lahore.

He claimed that the PML-N vice president kept waiting at the same place

after the press conference and after the signal, she reached the meeting

place.

The SAPM said that the narrative of Maryam Nawaz and her father former

prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is against the country,

therefore no one can bear its burden.

Reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, Shahbaz Gill

tweeted, “If Rana sahib was asking, I would tell him that according to

my information, the meeting with an Indian took place at Khokhar

Palace.”

“Rana sahib, you are with Shehbaz Sharif, she will not tell you,” he

said. On Saturday, speaking to a private channel, the Special Assistant

had claimed that words from PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was making

statements at the behest of Indian establishment.

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s son had a meeting with three people from

India in London while Maryam Nawaz also met with some Indians in the

past 15 days ago.

Shahbaz Gill said that Nawaz Sharif is a criminal and he does not have

the same rights as an ordinary citizen. He said that no one is calling

him a traitor, he himself is making speeches like MQM’s founder.

Shahbaz Gill clarified that there would be no negotiation with anyone on

accountability and corruption cases. He said that Nawaz Sharif has a

problem with the army because he is corrupt, which is why Prime Minister

Imran Khan has no qualms with the army. Nawaz Sharif’s problem is that

he wants to do corruption but not be held accountable, he said.

========