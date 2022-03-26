March 27 ‘decisive day’ in country’s history: PM Imran

Kamalia City, MAR 26: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that March 27 (Sunday) — when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf plans to hold what it calls a “historic” rally in Islamabad ahead of the start of no-confidence proceedings against the premier — would be a “decisive day” in the country’s history.

“The biggest ever sea of people will converge in the capital to give the message to these criminals (opposition) that their days of looting and plundering are over,” PM Imran said while addressing a public meeting in Punjab’s Kamalia city.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that PM Imran appealed to the citizens on the occasion to reach Islamabad tomorrow for the rally.

The report said PM Imran reiterated his accusation of the opposition offering millions of rupees to government lawmakers for switching sides.

“They are openly buying lawmakers,” he said, expressing the hope that dissident lawmakers would soon return back to the ruling party.

The prime minister claimed that the opposition’s objective behind the no-trust move was to “blackmail” the government into closing corruption cases against them.

“They want an NRO (amnesty),” he said.

PM Imran said the government did not want any unrest in the country and that his party had worked hard to “restore law and peace”.

“The economy is now heading in the right direction,” he said, adding that Pakistan was moving towards achieving the goals of development, progress and prosperity.

On inflation in the country, he said it was temporary and attributed it to Covid-19, Radio Pakistan reported.

“It will reduce soon,” he remarked.

The prime minister also emphasised that in order for the country to flourish, “we need to follow the teachings of Islam, maintain justice and equality and ensure the rule of law”.