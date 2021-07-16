Mango Food Festival attracts mango enthusiasts

The three-day festival was inaugurated at Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi

Islamabad, JUL 16 – /DNA/ – The three-day Mango Food Festival is being held at Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi on Thursday, 15th July 2021. The festival was inaugurated by the Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi’s General Manager Mr. Rashid Rauf Banday, along with Mr. Ahmed Nadeem Brand Activation Manager, Telenor and food lovers from across the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The festival features a wide variety of mango specialities including Mango Salads, Mango Desserts, Mango Chaat, Mango Sandwiches with Mango Bread, Live Mango Pizza, Mango Enchiladas, Mango Rice and much more. In addition, there are also 10 different types of Mangoes available for the guests.

The event will continue from 12:30pm to 6:30pm till 18th July 2021 at Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi.