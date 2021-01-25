Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Mandviwala asks NAB to give details of shady contract with Broadsheet

| January 25, 2021
000

ISLAMABAD, JAN 25 (DNA) – Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala on Monday said that his legal team is not hampering any NAB investigation.

“Whenever I have been called I have always appeared before the courts. My legal team has not received any NAB notice yet,” Saleem Mandviwala said in a press statement issued here today.

The Deputy Chairman Senate has said that if he receive any notice from the National Accountability Bureau, he will consult his legal team for it’s response.  “Apart from this NAB should give details of it’s shady contract with Broadsheet llc company,” he remarked.

Mandviwala said thousands of NAB affectees across the country have contacted him to raise their voice in the parliament.  I have exposed NAB’s witch hunting in the upper house senate and I will keep on exposing NAB ill practices in future too,” he said.

The Deputy Chairman Senate said that the whole country knows that NAB is only framing opposition members in fake corruption cases. = DNA

====================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

000

Mandviwala asks NAB to give details of shady contract with Broadsheet

ISLAMABAD, JAN 25 (DNA) – Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala on Monday said that hisRead More

000

Schools again under coronavirus threat

LAHORE, JAN 25 (DNA) – Eight teachers in Lahore on Monday tested positive for theRead More

  • PM proposes equitable COVID vaccine supply

  • Govt should immediately revoke SRO 237: President ICCI

  • Hutchison Ports Pakistan Sets Record for Handling Maximum TEUs on a Single vessel

  • COMSTECH Int’l workshop on viral diseases begins

  • Xiaomi, Oppo, And Vivo’s Foldable Smartphones Are On Schedule, Will Launch This Year: Report

  • Japan provides 19 mln grant for installation of weather surveillance radar

  • Australia is a supporter of Pak’s prosperity, stability and development: Geoffrey Shaw

  • US Foreign Policy under President Biden discussed

    • Comments are Closed