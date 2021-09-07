Malaysian envoy holds talks with PIA Chief

Malaysia to open for domestic tourists from Sept 16

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chargé d’Affaires of Malaysia, Mr Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh met with CEO of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik. They discussed various topics of mutual interest related to the aviation industry and ways to further strengthen the trade cooperation between Malaysia & Pakistan businessmen.

Apart from that the Chargé d’Affaires also praised the opening of tourism in Malaysia.

The Malaysian government has decided to reopen its tourism sector to fully vaccinated domestic travelers via the travel bubble programme, starting with Langkawi for local domestic tourists from September 16. This pilot project, if successful, will lead to reopening of the tourism sector to fully vaccinated foreigners in the future.