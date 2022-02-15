Malaysian FM to lead delegation to ASEAN FMs meet in Phnom Penh

Malaysia FM to lead delegation to ASEAN FMs meet in Phnom Penh

DNA

PUTRAJAYA : Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, YB Dato’ Sri Saifuddin Abdullah will lead the Malaysian delegation to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat from 16 to 17 February 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The AMM Retreat is the first scheduled meeting of the year in 2022 for ASEAN Member States.

The Retreat will be preceded by the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) from 15 to 16 February 2022. The Malaysian delegation to the ASEAN SOM will be led by YBhg. Tan Sri Muhammad ShahrulIkramYaakob, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and SOM Leader of ASEAN-Malaysia.

Cambodia helms the Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2022 with the theme “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”. The AMM Retreat will be chaired by H.E. PrakSokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, with the participation of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, Secretary

General of ASEAN and representative of Myanmar.

Among the issues that will be discussed by the Foreign Ministers are updates on the implementation of the decisions reached during the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, as well as ASEAN’s external relations. In addition, the Foreign Ministers will also discuss initiatives to take forward the agenda and key priorities of Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022; and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As ASEAN Member States set sights towards developing the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision, Malaysia as the Co-Chair and Permanent Shepherd of the High-Level Task Force on the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision, remains committed in upholding ASEAN Centrality and fully supports Cambodia as Chair in ensuring

ASEAN’s continuous progress at the regional and international level.

The visit will be conducted in full compliance with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that have been set by the Government of Malaysia and Cambodia.