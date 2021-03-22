Mahira Khan reveals why she won’t star in Baarwan Khiladi

Mahira Khan has revealed why she will not be seen in her cricket-related web series Baarwan Khiladi. “Everybody I know in this industry and otherwise has asked me why I am not in it,” Mahira told journalist Maliha Rehman. “I could have played a cricketer, a boy maybe, or done a cameo, but I was not feeling well and we couldn’t do it.”

Baarwan Khiladi is Mahira Khan’s first venture into production. She deschttp://Zribes it as a coming-of-age story about friendships, relationships, love and courage.

The series stars Sarmad Khoosat, Kinza Hashmi, Mira Sethi, Daniyal Zafar and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry. Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan and Meer Yousuf are also part of the cast.

Baarwan Khiladi has been written by Shahid Dogar, directed by Adnan Sarwar and co-produced by Nina Kahsif.