LPG price reduced by Rs14

ISLAMABAD, MAR 31 (DNA) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has reduced the price of LPG by Rs14 per kilo.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, the Ogra fixed the LPG price at Rs146, decreasing the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs166 and commercial cylinder by Rs640.

The domestic cylinder will now be available for Rs1,719 and the commercial cylinder at Rs6,612. The consumers, however, said that the LPG is available for Rs110 in open market and the Ogra should the price which is available in the market right now. = DNA

