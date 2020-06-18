Lockdown in Capital’s four sub-sectors

ISLAMABAD, JUN 18 (DNA) – The district administration on Thursday imposed lockdown in four sub-sectors of federal capital to protect citizens from carrying Coronavirus in prevailing high-risk situation in these areas.

As the novel Coronaviurs (COVID-19) death toll in the city reached 90, the health authorities decided to seal four sub-sectors of federal capital to contain the spread amongst the citizens in specified areas.

According to official sources, as per data 441 persons were tested positive with COVID-19 in Sector I-8, and 427 in the sector I-10. Earlier the sector G-9 was sealed after 430 cases were confirmed with the COVID-19 and the administration decided to lockdown two sub sectors there as well.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat had stated that the decision was taken in response to the District Health Office’s recommendation to seal G-9/2 and G-9/3 along with the sector’s markiz, commonly known as Karachi Company.

Earlier residents of all sub-sectors were given enough time to make the necessary arrangements and obtain essential items, while the administration also made arrangements during this period.

The DC had said that people will not be allowed out of their homes during the lockdown except to buy essentials, however medical stores and food outlets in the area will stay open during the lockdown.

All activities, including weddings, events and gatherings were not allowed in these areas. According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data more cases have been reported in Islamabad in last 24 hours, taking the toll of the infected COVID-19 persons to 9,637 in the city.