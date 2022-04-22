Law and order situation discussed

From Our Correspondent

PESHAWAR, APR 22 /DNA/ – A high level meeting regarding law & order held here on Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair reviewed in detail the overall Law & order situation of the province including the newly merged districts. The meeting expressed concerns over the increasing incidents of law & order and attacks on the personnel of Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) in certain parts of the province; and took a number of decisions after threadbare discussion on various matters to devise future course of action for the effective prevention of such incidents. Special assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home Yahya Akhwanzada, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and other concerned civil and military high ups attended the meeting. Briefing the participants of the meeting regarding the current law & order scenario of the province, increasing incidents of law & order, steps taken by LEAs to prevent such incidents, achievements of the LEAs against miscreants and various other related issues, it was told that the current situation in the neighboring country Afghanistan had direct impact on law & order situation in the province adding that law & orders incidents and attacks on the personnel of LEAs has increased in certain parts of the province whereas threats level is also on the higher side, however, LEAs were fully prepared to deal with such challenges in an effective manner and they have achieved a number of remarkable success during actions against miscreants. The meeting stressed the need for result oriented steps under a joint strategy of all the relevant stakeholders to prevent the law & order incidents in the province; and the concerned authorities were directed for necessary steps to this end. It was decided in the meeting to revisit the security plans of educational institution and sensitive places in the province; and to put in place foolproof security plans for the purpose. The meeting agreed to have a high level committee with the aim to regularly oversee the implementation of the recommendations of National Action Plan. The meeting also stressed the need to improve the existing system of investigation and prosecution in order to make it aligned with the challenges of the prevailing situation; and concerned quarters were directed to propose necessary amendments in the relevant laws for the purpose. Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the high ups of LEAs to gear up intelligence based operations against miscreants and to focus special attention on result-oriented actions against drug peddlers and extortionists. He further directed the concern quarters to come up with solid proposals to further strengthen police specially the counter terrorism department in order to enable it to effectively deal with the emerging law & order situation. The chief minister assured that the provincial government is always in the back of law enforcing agencies, and all the required resources would be provided on priority basis to strengthen LEAs. He lauded the performance of the LEAs in achieving remarkable success during actions against miscreants and said that our LEAs has the capacity to deal with any kind of challenge effectively.