Laudable Response by NDMC during the Hang Tong 77 Rescue : EFP

KARACHI: President, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, Ismail Suttar, appreciated the role of National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC), Pakistan Navy, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for their timely cordoning off of the Panama-registered ship that had anchored near Manora on 11th August 2021.

Ismail stated that effective response prevented a huge disaster and if the oil had spilled into the sea then our valuable fish resource would have gotten severely affected, and with it our exports too.

The EFP president said that people should not take the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for granted as it was purely the responsibility of the owner of the ship and the contractor in managing the rescue operations.

Mr. Ismail emphasized that Pakistan needs to have a properly dedicated salvage sector equipped with powerful tucks and low draft to ensure better management of cargo transportation affairs in the sea.